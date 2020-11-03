BMO Capital Markets Trims Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Target Price to $35.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of CDUAF stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $32.32.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.