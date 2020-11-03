BMO Capital Markets Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$20.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.87.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$17.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion and a PE ratio of -16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.03. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

