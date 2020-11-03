BMO Capital Markets Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$20.50

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.87.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$17.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion and a PE ratio of -16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.03. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.