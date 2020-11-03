BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €37.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) received a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNP. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.57 ($51.26).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €31.13 ($36.62) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.37.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

