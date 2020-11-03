Bokf Na Acquires 101 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 647.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 82,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $157.89. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,083. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 170.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average of $150.63. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,498,048. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

