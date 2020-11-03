Bokf Na Acquires 1,225 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,540 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,756 shares of company stock worth $15,517,280. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $275.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

