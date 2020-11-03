Bokf Na Acquires 2,883 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. FMR LLC raised its position in Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,409,000 after purchasing an additional 120,567 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 156,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $285.54 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

