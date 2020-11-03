Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after acquiring an additional 223,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

