Bokf Na Buys 29,894 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

