Bokf Na Buys 3,087 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.36. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

