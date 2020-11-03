Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,831 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

