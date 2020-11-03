Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,615,400 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

TROW traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $131.28. 786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

