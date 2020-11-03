Bokf Na Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Bokf Na cut its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after buying an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,053,000 after acquiring an additional 133,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,706,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,935,000 after acquiring an additional 137,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,517,000 after buying an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.29.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

