Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 465.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

