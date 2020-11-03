Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

