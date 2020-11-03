Bokf Na Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

