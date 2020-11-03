Bokf Na Has $7.62 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 119,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,341,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 57.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $312.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.58.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

