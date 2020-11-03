Bokf Na Has $8.71 Million Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.24% of BOK Financial worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Truist upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $88.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.62.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

