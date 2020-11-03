Bokf Na Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,760 shares of company stock worth $3,663,596. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $163.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.