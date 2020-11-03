Bokf Na Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,265 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of -243.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

