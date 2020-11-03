Bokf Na Purchases 3,978 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX opened at $438.89 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $453.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.68 and a 200-day moving average of $348.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

