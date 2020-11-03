Bokf Na Purchases 68,285 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bokf Na grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 145.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

