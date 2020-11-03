Bokf Na Raises Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 240,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.46.

NYSE:PKG opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $120.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

