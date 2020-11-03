Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,067 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,789,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 138,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,520,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

