Bokf Na Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,471 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,719 shares of company stock valued at $14,382,932. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

LRCX opened at $356.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.55 and a 200-day moving average of $319.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

