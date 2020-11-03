Bokf Na Sells 11,366 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

NYSE PM opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

