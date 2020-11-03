Bokf Na Sells 1,404 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

FIS traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,549.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

