Bokf Na Sells 15,812 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,812 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 74.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amphenol by 52.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after purchasing an additional 754,436 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $75,957,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $51,164,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Amphenol by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,011,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $116.54. 748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,077. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,700 shares of company stock valued at $33,342,001 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

