Bokf Na Sells 1,906 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,342,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

PNW opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.