Bokf Na Sells 2,361 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after buying an additional 181,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after buying an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,617,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

