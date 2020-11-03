Bokf Na Sells 44,307 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,307 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,734,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

NYSE USB opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.