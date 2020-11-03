Bokf Na Sells 5,554 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $36,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

