Bokf Na Sells 8,941 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 65.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $463,827.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,672,546 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

