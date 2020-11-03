Bombardier (BBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Bombardier to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.28 billion.

Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.18.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.