Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1,403.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

Booking stock opened at $1,604.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,720.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,673.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

