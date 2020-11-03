Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,604.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,720.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,673.26. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

