Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bouygues currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.61.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

