Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BYD. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 lowered Boyd Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.65.

BYD opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 2.30. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,773. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

