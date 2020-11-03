Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 64,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 50,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 77,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock worth $220,528,705. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.57. 1,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,450. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $387.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

