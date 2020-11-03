Bp Plc Sells 32,259 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,259 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 318,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $136.99. 9,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

