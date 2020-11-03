British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut British Land from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

