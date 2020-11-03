Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.94. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $118.48 on Friday. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

