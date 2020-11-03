Brokerages Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to announce ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Azul reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($6.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.44 million. Azul had a negative net margin of 80.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $44.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Azul by 46.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 482,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Azul by 51.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 146,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Azul by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

