Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.53 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on LHC Group from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

LHCG opened at $217.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $231.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

