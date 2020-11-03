Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.47. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

