BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $210.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

