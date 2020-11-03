Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Reduced by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,193 shares during the quarter. Brunswick accounts for 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brunswick worth $241,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Brunswick by 27.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Brunswick by 100.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 78,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 27.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. CL King raised their target price on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.