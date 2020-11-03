Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,104,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,193 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brunswick worth $241,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Brunswick by 185.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

