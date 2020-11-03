BTIG Research Boosts Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target to $24.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

GRBK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $896.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 441,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

