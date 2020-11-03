Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $44.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDR. BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.
NASDAQ BLDR opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.73. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $34.69.
In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
