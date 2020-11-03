Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $44.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDR. BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.73. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $34.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

