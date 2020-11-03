Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 126.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.37. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -150.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

